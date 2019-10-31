 Man arrested for rape, suicide of his niece in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poojappura police have arrested a migrant labourer in connection with the suicide of his 15-year-old niece. The girl, who had attempted suicide by immolating herself, died at the Medical College Hospital Thursday early morning.

The girl's uncle was arrested after the victim in her death statement said she was raped by him.

In her statement, the girl told the Magistrate that she was raped by her uncle for two years until she turned 10. During this time the accused was staying with the girl's family. Due to the trauma, the girl has been keeping to herself for quite some time, the family said.

The accused has been charged under POCSO with rape and abatement to suicide,

The girl doused herself with kerosene and set herself on fire after her parents and brother, who were sleeping in the same tent, fell asleep. The family tried to put out the fire by pouring water over her, but they could not. The passers-by informed the police, who took the child to the Medical College Hospital.

The family had come to Kerala from Delhi a decade ago in search of a livelihood. They were into sales of chapathi pan made of mud.