Relatives refuse to accept bodies; 5 bullets found on Rema’s body

Karthik, Aravind, Rema and Manivasakan were killed in an alleged encounter with Thunderbolt personnel on Monday and Tuesday.

The body of Maoist Rema, who was killed in an encounter with Thunderbolt personnel in Manjakandi forest on Monday. The body was later taken to Thrissur Medical College for autopsy.

THRISSUR: As the entire state is debating the encounter killing in Agali forest in Palakkad, the relatives of the victims are yet to accept the reality. Karthik’s mother Meenamma, who was there at Thrissur Government Medical College, along with other relatives were inconsolable as the police did not allow them to have a look at the body of Karthik.

Karthik, Aravind, Rema and Manivasakan were killed in an alleged encounter with Thunderbolt personnel on Monday and Tuesday. The bodies were brought to the medical college by Tuesday night. Karthik’s brother Murukesan, Meenamma and Manivasakan’s sister were there in the hospital where the postmortems of the four victims were conducted. As per reports, Karthik’s palm was shattered as he was hit by a bullet. Another wound was found on the chest as well.

“We came to know about the killing from the police. Other than what information the police gave about their death, we don’t know anything else. We were not allowed to identify the body, which is actually a part of the inquest,” said Karthik’s relatives.

Karthik’s family and Manivasakan’s family said that they would not accept the bodies at present as there were lapses in the procedures. Meanwhile, the primary details after the postmortem revealed that five bullets were found in Rema’s body. It is also shocking that she was shot on her head and there were severe injuries in various parts of the body. The autopsies were completed by late in the evening, while the decision on whether to hand over the bodies was yet to be taken.

high security at medical college
The medical college was under strict surveillance of armed police and additional cops were deployed on the premises. Human rights activists were present to support the families who came to see the victims for the last time.

