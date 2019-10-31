Home States Kerala

Saritha Nair, husband get three-year jail in wind power production scam

The cheating case was filed against them by a city-based industrialist and a trust-based in the Nilgiris.

Saritha Nair

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Coimbatore court on Thursday convicted the solar panel scam accused Saritha Nair in the wind power production scam and was sentenced to three years of imprisonment. 

Along with Saritha, her husband Biju Radhakrishnan and manager Ravi were also convicted by the court. Ravi was also sentenced to undergo three years of imprisonment and the duo were fined Rs 10,000 each. The court has reserved the sentences for Biju Radhakrishnan.

According to the district crime branch, Saritha Nair and her associates were facing two cheating cases in Coimbatore related to wind power production scam, in which two complaints one from Coimbatore and another from The Nilgiris where the trio had allegedly duped around Rs 33 lakhs by promising to erect wind power production units.

 Based on these two complaints, Coimbatore district crime branch police registered cases against the functionaries of ICMS firm operated from Vadavalli in Coimbatore. Following that, perpetrators of the company Saritha Nair (42) of Kakkanad near Ernakulam, Biju Nair alais Biju Radhakrishnan (45) a husband of Saritha Nair and the manager C Ravi (47) a native of Erode were booked in both two cases under the sections of 420 and 120 (b) of IPC.

Later they were arrested on January 9, 2009. Police filed charge sheet in 2010 and 2011 respectively. The trail in the case had begun in 2016.
 

