SP questions surrender offer, says Maoists killed in fierce shootout

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: District police here have scotched the allegations of fake encounter in the killing of four suspected Maoists in the deep forest of Agali and reports of their willingness to surrender.



Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Sivavikram said at the time of the shootout, the Maoists were cooking deer meat which is an offence. “A lot of processes go into the surrender of the Maoists including convincing them. The talk of a surrender agreement being worked out with the Maoists was not true. To all those people who raise such allegations, I have only one question, ‘If so, why did they not surrender?’”

Addressing media persons in Attappadi earlier in the day, Sivavikram said the killing of four Maoists was a result of a fierce gunfight between them and the police in Manjakandi forest of Attappadi. Arms including an AK 47 were seized from them. He said the operation began on Monday morning. The Thunderbolt personnel during patrolling in Manjakandi detected a hideout of the Maoists around 4km away. When the Thunderbolt personnel moved closer to the hideout, the Maoists fired at them. In the retaliatory fire, three Maoists were killed.

“There was deer meat soup and around 20kg of deer meat stored in the hideout. Deer skin was also seized,” he added. On Tuesday morning, the inquest proceedings began in the forest on the three bodies in the presence of the Ottappalam sub-collector, tahsildar, doctor, forensic experts, arms experts, dog squad, bomb squad, panchayat members and the DFO. At that time, the whole area was cordoned off by the Thunderbolt personnel. When the seized weapons were being examined, there was further firing by the Maoists who were stationed around 100 metres from the spot, the SP said.

“The officials and others present lay on the ground fearing for their lives. The Thunderbolt personnel fired in return. The firing continued for more than one hour. It was in this firing that the fourth Maoist, Manivasakam, was killed. He was armed with an AK 47. There were two more persons with him. They were also armed, but they fled.” Though the Thunderbolt personnel conducted a search for them, they were not to be found. The Maoists, numbering three, fled to the nearby hills.

The police summoned more Thunderbolt personnel for assistance. It was only after the situation calmed down that the inquest proceedings began around 12.30pm.