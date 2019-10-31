Status quo ordered on RDS’ bank guarantee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered that status quo be maintained with respect to the encashment of the bank guarantee furnished with Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) by RDS Projects Ltd, which constructed the Palarivattom flyover, for the construction of an office-cum-commercial complex at Kakkanad.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Shashank Goyal, director, RDS Projects Ltd, New Delhi, seeking a directive to RBDCK not to invoke or enforce the bank guarantee of Rs 4.72 crore furnished by the company for any purpose other than what is permissible under the scope and ambit of the tender.



Deepu Thankan, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner was the successful bidder for the construction of the office-cum-commercial building at Kakkanad and also furnished a bank guarantee.