Abandoned 61-year-old woman dies due to starvation in Kottarakara

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Starvation might have killed the abandoned 61-year old Kottarakara woman. Kottarakara Janamaithri Police had found the woman at her house in Neeleswaram and shifted her to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where she died.

The deceased has been identified as Kunjumol of Poovanpoika Thekkathil.“She was in a desperate state. As she was suffering from mental illness, the locals had their reservations in helping her. It was upon the request of the ward member that we decided to shift her to a hospital. But she succumbed. The reason might be starvation,” said a police officer.

According to the police, though the woman had two daughters and were intimated about her condition, neither turned up to take care of her. They are likely to be booked under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.