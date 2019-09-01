NIA quizzes more Islamic State terror suspects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE National Investigation Agency on Saturday quizzed more persons from Coimbatore who are suspected to be linked with an Islamic State module which plotted terror strikes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.NIA is carrying out interrogation based on digital devices and documents seized during the recently held raid.

According to sources, five persons from Coimbatore were questioned at NIA office in Kochi. The agency had interrogated two persons from Coimbatore on Friday.

“The persons were summoned for interrogation based on materials seized during the searches and digital evidence retrieved. These persons are not arraigned as accused. Based on the evidence emerging during the probe, decision to record their arrest will be taken,” said an NIA senior officer.

NIA has submitted the digital devices and documents seized from the raid to the NIA Court in Kochi. This includes one laptop, five mobile phones, four SIM cards, one memory card and eight CDs/DVDs.