Nuns tried to hide Sister Abhaya’s death: Ex-fire officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In A sensational revelation in the Sr Abhaya murder case, former Assistant Divisional Fire officer Vamadevan indicated at the CBI special court that nuns at the St Pius X Convent, Kottayam, had tried to hide her death from authorities.

While they had told the police that Sr Abhaya had gone missing, Mother Superior of the convent told Vamadevan that the nun had fallen into the well accidentally.

On the fifth day of the witness trial, Vamadevan said then Mother Superior told him that Sr Abhaya had accidentally fallen into the well when she went to operate the pump adjacent to it.