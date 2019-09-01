Sachin Tendulkar wave sweeps over boat race enthusiasts

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday electrified the boat race buffs at the venue of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race held on the Punnamada Lake here. The buffs had eagerly awaited his arrival last year, but the deluge destroyed the dreams of the boat race lovers at the last minute.

And due to his hectic schedule, he was unable to attend the event held later. This year also the monsoon rain and natural calamity played spoilsport and the race was postponed to Saturday from the originally scheduled August 10. However, the organisers again invited Sachin to attend the event and he reached here late on Friday. Several programmes were staged to entertain the visiting dignitary and the boat race fans. “Whenever I arrive in Kerala, I’m showered with lot of affection, love and hospitality. My experience in Alappuzha is no different,” said Sachin.

“I have led teams where the team’s strength is 11. But it is around 100 in a boat race! That requires tremendous understanding among the members and coordination skills from the captain. I see a lot of women rowing boats here. It’s pretty encouraging. Women are not meant just to manage the kitchen. A healthy woman at home means a healthy family,” he said.