Home States Kerala

Students booked in Kerala for waving flag resembling Pakistan's

However, the Muslim Students' Federation rejected the charge and claimed it was the outfit's official flag and not the Pakistan flag as was alleged.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Students of a college near Parambra waved a flag that resembled Pakistan's national flag during an election campaign on the campus and the police have on its own registered a case against them. The green colour flag, which was similar to Pakistan's, was waved as part of a college election programme organised by the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF).

The leadership of MSF, the students' wing of the IUML (Indian Union Muslim League), however, rejected the charge and claimed it was the outfit's official flag and not the Pakistan flag as was alleged.

The case was registered after a video footage of the August 27 incident at the Silver Arts and Science College had gone viral on the social media, police told PTI on Sunday. The case was registered under various sections of IPC including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 ( punishment for riot).

"The incident came to light after a video footage went viral. The case is registered now for charges like unlawful assembly and provocation with intent to riot and so on. Further action would be decided upon after a comprehensive probe. The logo of MSF was missing in this controversial flag which was also not proportionate to the standard size," an investigating officer told PTI.

Six college students have been suspended from the college in this regard and they were absconding, the official said adding that a search was on to nab them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala pakistan flag Kerala students Pakistan support Kerala students booked IUML Muslim Students Federation
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp