Home States Kerala

CBI to probe Customs inspectors arrested for aiding smugglers

CBI’s Anti-Corruption Unit in Kochi has launched a preliminary probe against the Customs officers who were aiding the smuggling racket.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee VS CBI

Image for representation

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), it’s now the turn of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate probe against four Customs Inspectors who were arrested for aiding gold smugglers at Kozhikode and Kannur airports.

CBI’s Anti-Corruption Unit in Kochi has launched a preliminary probe against the Customs officers who were aiding the smuggling racket. Busting the smuggler-official nexus, the DRI had arrested four customs officers - Rahul Pandit, Rohit Kumar Sharma, Krishan Kumar and Sakendra Paswan - recently. Rahul was working with Customs Preventive Unit in Kozhikode while the other three were deployed at the Kannur airport. The DRI investigation into the seizure of around 11.35 kg gold worth Rs 4.05 crore at Kannur airport on August 19 led to the arrests.

The case

DRI investigation revealed that Customs officer Rahul Pandit was assisting the smugglers for past one year and he had amassed illegal wealth while working at Kozhikode airport before he was moved to Customs Preventive Division. “The allegation against Rahul Pandith was of a serious nature. Even his subordinates were well aware of his corrupt practices. There was a long demand to shift him from the airport duties. As part of the probe, the wealth amassed by the accused persons will be verified,” the officer said.
DRI probe had revealed that Pandit used to charge up to Rs 1 lakh for permitting a carrier assigned by the smugglers to come out from airport safe. He was staying in an apartment owned by a gold smuggler.
“We suspect that Pandit also helped other smuggling rackets while working at the Kozhikode airport. We are verifying his mobile phone data and call records to get details about people he was in touch with. He mostly communicated with the smugglers using WhatsApp,” said an officer from DRI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence CBI DRI Customs Inspectors gold smugglers at Kozhikode and Kannur airports Kannur airport Kozhikode airport
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp