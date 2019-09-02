Home States Kerala

Congress diktat clears decks for UDF pick’s announcement for Pala byelection

This led to a heated debate with Jose coming out with the statement that he may even consider contesting the election without the party symbol.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

P J Joseph with newsly elected Kerala Congress (M) chairman (L) Jose K Mani (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The firm directive issued by the state Congress leadership led to the UDF candidate’s announcement for the Pala byelection. While Jose K Mani and his faction were insisting on the candidature of Nisha Jose K Mani as their candidate, P J Joseph faction opposed the move and forced her out of contention.

This led to a heated debate with Jose coming out with the statement that he may even consider contesting the election without the party symbol. Joseph had earlier told reporters that party symbol will be given only to the candidate with the highest winnability and that Nisha does not stand a chance.

With Joseph and Jose K Mani fighting with each other, Congress had to intervene with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy going into a huddle and they called up both the warring leaders. Sources told Express that the Congress leaders made it clear to them that the candidature had to be declared on Sunday itself and that the Kerala Congress had to finalise the name.

“Joseph was adamant  Nisha could never be the candidate and some other name should be proposed. This led to heated exchange and Congress had to intervene. Joseph was willing to settle for any candidate other than Nisha and Jose Tom Pulicknunnel is the state general secretary of the party and has been with it for the past four decades”, a senior Congress leader told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF Kerala Congress Nisha Jose K Mani Pala byelection AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp