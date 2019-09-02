Home States Kerala

Inadequate basic amenities await Sabarimala pilgrims at Pandalam

Pandalam pilgrim transit camp lacks basic facilities, including medicated water, resting place, bathing ghats and toilets.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sabrimala_Vertical

Sabrimala Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: With less than three months left for the beginning of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, inadequate basic facilities await thousands of pilgrims who visit Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple at Pandalam.

Pandalam pilgrim transit camp lacks basic facilities, including medicated water, resting place, bathing ghats and toilets. The temple, located on the banks of the Achankovil river, attracts thousands of pilgrims during the two-month-long pilgrimage season. Pilgrims visit Pandalam, known for the bringing up of Lord Ayyappa during childhood days, and the temple to have a glimpse of ‘thiruvabharanam’, the attire in gold to be adorned on the idol of Ayyappa on Makaravilakku day. The Travancore Devaswom Board, which administers the Valiyakoickal temple, failed to launch schemes to improve basic facilities for the past three decades, said C S Sanalkumar of Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam, which offers free food for pilgrims during the pilgrimage season.

Dilapidated bathing ghat, inadequate number of toilets, lack of medicated potable water, inadequate resting place and insufficient parking facilities await pilgrims in the coming pilgrimage season beginning in the early third week of November, said Sanalkumar.

“Though TDB earns crores of rupees from Valiyakoickal temple annually, the only development project which it had undertaken during the past three decades was a three-storey building complex with the purpose of offering resting place for a few hundred pilgrims, a free food distribution facility and half a dozen of toilets,” he said.

“The bathing ghat, on the side of the temple, is in a dilapidated condition and hardly any project was prepared for renovating it till date,” he said.Half a dozen toilets, built about 15 years ago, lying without proper maintenance, are the only facility for thousands of pilgrims, said Sanalkumar.As the TDB free food facility which has a ceiling of 5,000 pilgrims a day is insufficient, pilgrims are relying on SASS and other volunteer organisations during the season, he said.

Though the government, including the TDB, convene annual review meetings at Pandalam to discuss the preparations for basic facilities for the past two decades, hardly any project was implemented till date to solve the problems related to basic facilities, Sanalkumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Sabarimala pilgrimage season Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp