Kerala coastline put on alert after “Samundari Jihad” threat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of growing tension between India and Pakistan following the abrogation of Article 370, Kerala Police have put the state’s entire coastline on alert considering a Central alert on Pakistan-based terror groups preparing to launch specially trained “Samundari Jihad” cadre to infiltrate into Indian coastal areas.

A senior police officer said the Centre has apprised the states of the attempts being planned by the terror groups to carry out guerilla attacks on Indian soil after infiltrating through the sea. “There has been communication on terror groups training their cadre for carrying out strikes from the sea against India. We have done an assessment of the security along the state’s coast to put in place foolproof security arrangements,” said the officer.

State police chief Loknath Behera said the police have done a security assessment weighing the possibility of attack by terror groups from the sea.

“Kochi is one of the prime destinations where we did the security audit. We have taken necessary precautions to counter any such attempts by the terrorists. All vital installations along the coastline have been put under surveillance,” he said.

Intelligence officers said special shadow surveillance has been initiated to keep track of fishing boats operating off the Kerala coast. Reports said the terror groups have been undergoing psychological as well as combat training on advanced weapons and explosives for carrying out attacks from the sea.