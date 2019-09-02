Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education to organise ‘Digital Pookkalams’ on School Wiki portal 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Onam celebrations scheduled to take place in schools across the state on Monday, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will organise a ‘Digital Pookkalam’ event in government and aided schools in which students can make ‘Pookkalams’ (floral pattern) and post their digital version on the School Wiki portal. Little KITEs IT Clubs established by KITE in schools will take part in the programme.

DSLR cameras provided for the hi-tech school project will be used for the purpose. Images without copyright restrictions will be uploaded on the portal. “KITE has made arrangements in schools to give those interested the opportunity to participate in batches. Their list has been compiled in proportion to the number of laptops available in each school ,” said K Anvar Sadath, KITE vice-chairman and executive director.

Schools were instructed to use Free and Open Source Software (FOSS ), including GIMP, TuxPaint, XPaint and Inkscape for creating the digital pookkalams. The necessary preparations have been completed in the schools .

Using the dedicated login details, each school can upload a maximum of upto three pictures on their respective page on school wiki portal. These pictures can be accessed on www.schoolwiki.in.