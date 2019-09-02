Home States Kerala

Kerala PSC exam fraud: Crime Branch seeks details of last 3 years' rank lists

The details of the exams, the rank lists and the appointments made in the last three years were sought from the Public Service Commission secretary.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:24 PM

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team probing the PSC exam fraud has shot off a letter to the Public Service Commission seeking information of all the rank lists published within the last three years.

The action came after the High Court ordered a comprehensive probe into the exam fraud. The details of the exams, the rank lists and the appointments made in the last three years were sought from the PSC secretary. The intention of the probe team is to check whether any manipulation was done with the rank lists.

In case of suspicious entry of candidates into the rank list, the matter will be communicated to the High Court. The Crime Branch sleuths will also inspect whether anyone connected with AN Naseem, Sivarenjith and Pranav- who have appeared before the court for PSC exam fraud- have made it to the list.

