Kozhikode police arrest Muslim Students Federation workers for flag similar to Pakistan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police on Sunday arrested two MSF workers in connection with the waving of a flag similar to that of Pakistan’s national flag at Silver Arts and Science College, Perambra. Those arrested are Shabeer, 19, and Muhammad Rafi, 20, both degree students of the institution.

The police said the duo was booked under Sections 143 (an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 147 (being a member of unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code. The youths were later released on bail at the station.

The police further said the arrested youths were among the 30 students who were booked in the case.

“We have identified four persons involved in the flag-waving incident and two have been arrested so far. Arrest of the remaining students will be made in the coming days,” said the police.