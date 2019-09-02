Pranav’s dream to meet Sachin comes true

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Saturday, August 31, was a day 21-year-old Pranav would never forget. For, he got to meet cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who he admires, but also hand over Sachin’s portrait that he drew to the man himself at Lake Palace Hotel here.

Born without hands, Pranav MB is a painter who has painted the portraits of several players and known personalities using only his leg.

Balasubrahmaniyan, Pranav’s father, said Pranav expressed his desire to meet Sachin a few months ago when he drew the latter’s portrait and posted it on social media along with his wish.

“The post got the attention of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who ensured the portrait reached Sachin. The former Indian cricketer then expressed interest to meet Pranav and the minister arranged Pranav’s meeting with Sachin on the sidelines of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race,” he said.