RSS plans networking among Hindu groups for consolidation in Kerala

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim to consolidate various Hindu groups in the state, the RSS leadership will, in the coming days, call on leaders of various Hindu social organisations.

On the list are leaders of the Nair Service Society (NSS), the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, Yogakshema Sabha and fringe groups, including tribal leader CK Janu, the leader of Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha.

The move of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, comes on the instructions of its chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was here on a five-day visit to Kerala. At a meeting with RSS leaders, Bhagwat had directed the RSS state leadership to cultivate a “proper network” among the organisations for the purpose.

The RSS, which has always favoured coordination among Hindu social organisations, feels there is a lack of unity among the organisations which won’t do the Hindu society any good.

“At the meeting, Bhagwat, among other things, spoke on how Hindu social organisations can be properly networked to properly uphold the Hindu cause,” an RSS functionary privy to the meeting told Express.

RSS has been at the forefront for creating a joint platform or an umbrella organisation of various Hindu social organisations, including the NSS, SNDP and others.

It is learnt it will give special emphasis to develop one-to-one relationships with senior leaders of the organisations.“Bhagwat suggested that swayamsevaks should meet important personalities in the state and get their feedback to streamline its organisational work. RSS feels that proper feedback from independent individuals will give it the necessary thrust for further advancement in an intellectual society like Kerala,” said another RSS functionary.

While no discussion on BJP’s Lok Sabha poll drubbing in Kerala or the party’s future action plan were held in the meeting, the “networking” initiative and stress on maintaining personal contacts with prominent individuals is a sublime move on RSS’ part to reach into hitherto untouched territories of Kerala society.

Course correction

A general feeling in RSS is it has been unable to rope in the upper echelons of society. “While RSS has representation from the upper crux of society outside Kerala, its penetration here is not that high. RSS needs to rectify this for which a proper drive has been planned,” said an RSS state leader.