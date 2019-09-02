Home States Kerala

RSS plans networking among Hindu groups for consolidation in Kerala

With the aim to consolidate various Hindu groups in the state, the RSS leadership will, in the coming days, call on leaders of various Hindu social organisations.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks (Photo| PTI)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim to consolidate various Hindu groups in the state, the RSS leadership will, in the coming days, call on leaders of various Hindu social organisations.

On the list are leaders of the Nair Service Society (NSS), the  Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, Yogakshema Sabha and fringe groups, including tribal leader CK Janu, the leader of Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha.

The move of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, comes on the instructions of its chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was here on a five-day visit to Kerala. At a meeting with RSS leaders, Bhagwat had directed the RSS state leadership to cultivate a “proper network” among the organisations for the purpose.
The RSS, which has always favoured coordination among Hindu social organisations, feels there is a lack of unity among the organisations which won’t do the Hindu society any good.

“At the meeting, Bhagwat, among other things, spoke on how Hindu social organisations can be properly networked to properly uphold the Hindu cause,” an RSS functionary privy to the meeting told Express.
RSS has been at the forefront for creating a joint platform or an umbrella organisation of various Hindu social organisations, including the NSS, SNDP and others.

It is learnt it will give special emphasis to develop one-to-one relationships with senior leaders of the organisations.“Bhagwat suggested that swayamsevaks should meet important personalities in the state and get their feedback to streamline its organisational work. RSS feels that proper feedback from independent individuals will give it the necessary thrust for further advancement in an intellectual society like Kerala,” said another RSS functionary.

While no discussion on BJP’s Lok Sabha poll drubbing in Kerala or the party’s future action plan were held in the meeting, the “networking” initiative and stress on maintaining personal contacts with prominent individuals is a sublime move on RSS’ part to reach into hitherto untouched territories of Kerala society.

Course correction
A general feeling in RSS is it has been unable to rope in the upper echelons of society. “While RSS has representation from the upper crux of society outside Kerala, its penetration here is not that high. RSS needs to rectify this for which a proper drive has been planned,” said an RSS state leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu groups RSS RSS in Kerala Nair Service Society Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana CK Janu Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha BJP Mohan Bhagwat
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp