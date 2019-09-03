Home States Kerala

As rain intensifies, IMD issues yellow alert for 8 districts

aNDHRA RAINS

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the rain intensifying across the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in the state on Tuesday. As per the alert, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod may receive heavy rain ranging from 6.5 to 11.5 cm on Tuesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for eight districts on Wednesday also. Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode and Kannur on Thursday and Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday.

The state, which faced 35 per cent rain deficit a month ago has registered 3 percent excess rainfall as on September 2, thanks to the heavy rain that lashed the state in August. Only Wayanad with a 14 per cent deficit, Idukki, with 18 per cent deficit and Pathanamthitta having 2 per cent deficit have recorded less rainfall in the state. Kozhikode has recorded 31 per cent excess rainfall.

