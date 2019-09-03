Home States Kerala

Dream Offer at Cusat sees students picked up by MNCs

The placement cycle for the 2019-20 academic year at Cusat began with a bang as over 70 seventh-semester students were recruited by top MNCs in the placement drive titled ‘Dream Offer.’

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cusat. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The placement cycle for the 2019-20 academic year at Cusat began with a bang as over 70 seventh-semester students were recruited by top MNCs in the placement drive titled ‘Dream Offer.’

According to Dr James Varghese, chief placement officer of the university, all the students were offered good pay packets in the initial round itself. “This year’s recruiting process began towards the end of August and saw participation from companies like CISCO, Nissan, Musigma, Tata Digital, IQVIA and MRF,” he said. 

“During the placement drive, eight students were recruited by a major recruiter and the freshers were offered Rs 22 lakh per annum as salary by the company,” said Dr Varghese. According to him, under the Dream Offer drive, students get to meet recruiters who offer pay packages of Rs 5 lakh and above. 

“The university will be hosting recruiters from the software industry in the coming weeks. These IT companies like TCS, Infosys and Wipro recruit in bulk,” he said. He said around 230 students have made it to TCS shortlist based on a nation-wide test they had conducted recently.

“We expect a good number of our students to land jobs with TCS,” he added. Meanwhile, he said, the pay packages offered this year shows an improvement compared to last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cusat Dream Offer
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp