Dream Offer at Cusat sees students picked up by MNCs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The placement cycle for the 2019-20 academic year at Cusat began with a bang as over 70 seventh-semester students were recruited by top MNCs in the placement drive titled ‘Dream Offer.’



According to Dr James Varghese, chief placement officer of the university, all the students were offered good pay packets in the initial round itself. “This year’s recruiting process began towards the end of August and saw participation from companies like CISCO, Nissan, Musigma, Tata Digital, IQVIA and MRF,” he said.

“During the placement drive, eight students were recruited by a major recruiter and the freshers were offered Rs 22 lakh per annum as salary by the company,” said Dr Varghese. According to him, under the Dream Offer drive, students get to meet recruiters who offer pay packages of Rs 5 lakh and above.

“The university will be hosting recruiters from the software industry in the coming weeks. These IT companies like TCS, Infosys and Wipro recruit in bulk,” he said. He said around 230 students have made it to TCS shortlist based on a nation-wide test they had conducted recently.

“We expect a good number of our students to land jobs with TCS,” he added. Meanwhile, he said, the pay packages offered this year shows an improvement compared to last year.