Home States Kerala

‘Torture chambers’ are an existing reality in many colleges, says independent panel

The commission will also meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday.  

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The campus union offices in many colleges in the state are functioning as torture rooms (idimuri) in addition to the University College in the capital, said a report of the People’s Independent Judicial Inquiry Commission chaired by Justice (retired) PK Shamsudin. The commission was constituted by Save University Campaign Committee. 

The comprehensive report has been released by Shamsudin on Monday at the Press Club by handing over the copy of the report to Nikhila, a former student of the University College who attempted suicide over the repeated harassment of SFI activists of the college. Earlier, the report was handed over to Governor P Sathasivam. The commission will also meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday.  

As per the report, strong rooms are functioning at college union rooms of Arts College and MG College in Thiruvananthapuram, Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam and Madappally College in Kozhikode. The report also pointed out that most of the students complained against the Left-allied students’ outfit SFI and its alleged dictatorship in the colleges where they are the majority. Besides, the first-year students are at the receiving end.

EXCISING AN  evil
The commission has recommended the state government to formulate a state-level Ombudsman or grievance redressal cell as part of ensuring human rights on college campuses. Similarly, an internal committee has to be set up at colleges for handling the complaints of sexual harassment against girl students.  

The commission also recommended that the campus should be free from any sort of violence and untoward incidents by issuing fresh guidelines. The illegal money collection in the name of college unions or the name of organisations should not be encouraged. The commission also recommended the government to implement anti-ragging law immediately and to remove former students from the college hostels who bring liquor and drugs for the students. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp