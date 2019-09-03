‘Torture chambers’ are an existing reality in many colleges, says independent panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The campus union offices in many colleges in the state are functioning as torture rooms (idimuri) in addition to the University College in the capital, said a report of the People’s Independent Judicial Inquiry Commission chaired by Justice (retired) PK Shamsudin. The commission was constituted by Save University Campaign Committee.

The comprehensive report has been released by Shamsudin on Monday at the Press Club by handing over the copy of the report to Nikhila, a former student of the University College who attempted suicide over the repeated harassment of SFI activists of the college. Earlier, the report was handed over to Governor P Sathasivam. The commission will also meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday.

As per the report, strong rooms are functioning at college union rooms of Arts College and MG College in Thiruvananthapuram, Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam and Madappally College in Kozhikode. The report also pointed out that most of the students complained against the Left-allied students’ outfit SFI and its alleged dictatorship in the colleges where they are the majority. Besides, the first-year students are at the receiving end.

EXCISING AN evil

The commission has recommended the state government to formulate a state-level Ombudsman or grievance redressal cell as part of ensuring human rights on college campuses. Similarly, an internal committee has to be set up at colleges for handling the complaints of sexual harassment against girl students.

The commission also recommended that the campus should be free from any sort of violence and untoward incidents by issuing fresh guidelines. The illegal money collection in the name of college unions or the name of organisations should not be encouraged. The commission also recommended the government to implement anti-ragging law immediately and to remove former students from the college hostels who bring liquor and drugs for the students.