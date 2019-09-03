Home States Kerala

Vigilance Bureau gets custody of Sooraj, 3 others in Palarivattom flyover case

The court observed the case requires a thorough investigation.

Published: 03rd September 2019

Palarivattom flyover which is closed for traffic.

Palarivattom flyover (File Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday received custody of four persons, including former PWD Secretary TO Sooraj, for three days in the Palarivattom flyover construction corruption case. The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court granted the custody of the accused from 4 pm on Monday to 4 pm on Thursday.VACB had sought the custody of Sumit Goyal, MD of RDS Project Limited; M T Thankachan-former additional general manager, Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK); Benny Paul-joint general manager KITCO and T O Sooraj. 

The court observed the case requires a thorough investigation. “Since the matter is connected with life and property of the public at large, it cannot be viewed lightly,” the court observed. The court stated the probe is in its initial stage and vital information needs to be collected for unearthing the depth of the corruption involved. 

“Since a series of documents are connected with the transaction involved and those documents are to be cross-checked with statements in the presence of the accused, a three-day custody period seems to be reasonable,” the court observed.

The counsel for Sumit Goyal produced two medical certificates detailing his illness and specifying that he requires medical attention. “The accused was subjected to a medical examination at the Taluk Head Quarters Hospital, Muvattupuzha on August 30. It was reported that no abnormalities were detected at the time of examination. If they require any medical attention, it shall be provided,” the court ordered.

Due to construction flaws, traffic on the Palarivattom flyover has been suspended since May this year. A team from IIT-Madras, which first inspected the bridge, submitted a report to Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran highlighting the flaws in construction. The detailed examination revealed that due to substandard construction, there were cracks in several portions of the flyover. 

HC seeks view of state on anticipatory bail plea of two accused
Kochi: The High Court on Monday sought the view of the state government on the anticipatory bail plea of former KITCO MD Cyriac Davis and senior consultant Shalimar, the accused in the Vigilance case related to the alleged corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover. In his petition, Cyriac said he had executed his duty as part of the job and there was no corruption involved. Shalimar submitted he was not directly involved in the flyover’s construction and had shared all information with the vigilance team during interrogation. The court has posted the case for Thursday.

