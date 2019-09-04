Home States Kerala

Bypoll around, govt recommends CBI probe in Titanium graft case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which probed the case, suspects shady inter-state and international deals.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what appears to be a shrewd political move ahead of the Pala bypoll, the Left Government has recommended a CBI investigation into the 2006 Titanium graft case involving former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and ex-minister VK Ibrahim Kunju.

While Chandy said he is ready to face any probe, Chennithala termed it a politically-motivated move ahead of the byelection. The Titanium graft case pertains to the alleged corruption to the tune of `66 crore in the implementation of a `256.1-crore  pollution control project, in which an effluent treatment plant was set up in the Travancore Titanium  Products (TTP), a public sector company. 
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which probed the case, suspects shady inter-state and international deals.

The Vigilance team had approached the Interpol seeking assistance in investigation, but it directed the former to do it through diplomatic channels. It prompted the state government to refer the probe to CBI.
According to the VACB, the accused conspired to appoint a consultant, causing undue monetary advantage to the firm and loss to Travancore Titanium. No global tender was invited for the construction of the effluent treatment plant. Even before the first phase was completed, work for the second phase started.
Chandy, Chennithala – who was the then KPCC president – Ibrahim Kunju and former TTP chairman T Balakrishnan are among the accused.

Chandy was the CM during 2004-05 when the corruption allegation surfaced. Though the successive LDF Government continued with the project, it later scrapped it 2007.

Following this, the V S Achuthanandan government had also ordered a vigilance probe into the deal.
Though Chandy was not named in the case first, his name came up in 2011. The Vigilance court issued an order directing further investigation into the case. Later the High Court issued an interim stay on the vigilance court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pala bypoll Titanium graft case Oommen Chandy Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp