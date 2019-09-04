Case registered against AIR programme director

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kodungallur police on Tuesday registered a case against All India Radio programme director KR Indira based on a complaint that she had hurt religious sentiments through provocative social media post.

Facebook users in the state were outraged when Indira’s post a couple of days ago suggested sterilisation of refugees during a discussion on National Register of Citizens in Assam.

Alleging her comment provoked riot against certain community, Kodungallur Media Dialogue Centre activist MR Vipindas lodged a complaint. Indira wrote: “Muslim women give birth to children like pigs. Sterilisation should be done by dissolving birth control pills in potable water.”

Responding to the allegations, Indira said she was not targeting any particular community, but was talking about the need for sterilisation in the country. She has been booked under IPC Section 153.