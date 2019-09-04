Home States Kerala

Case registered against AIR programme director

Facebook users in the state were outraged when Indira’s post a couple of days ago suggested sterilisation of refugees during a discussion on National Register of Citizens in Assam. 

Published: 04th September 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kodungallur police on Tuesday registered a case against All India Radio programme director KR Indira based on a complaint that she had hurt religious sentiments through provocative social media post. 

Facebook users in the state were outraged when Indira’s post a couple of days ago suggested sterilisation of refugees during a discussion on National Register of Citizens in Assam. 

Alleging her comment provoked riot against certain community, Kodungallur Media Dialogue Centre activist MR Vipindas lodged a complaint. Indira wrote: “Muslim women give birth to children like pigs. Sterilisation should be done by dissolving birth control pills in potable water.” 

Responding to the allegations, Indira said she was not targeting any particular community, but was talking about the need for sterilisation in the country. She has been booked under IPC Section 153.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp