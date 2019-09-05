Home States Kerala

‘Awareness of Guv’s office helped steer clear of controversies’

P Sathasivam

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On his last day in office on Wednesday, outgoing Governor P Sathasivam said his five-year gubernatorial term was more or less free of controversies as he was well aware of the jurisdiction of his constitutional office.

“Owing to my background in the judiciary I know the powers, functions and duties of the Governor as laid down in the Constitution. By and large I am satisfied during this five-year term as most of the aggrieved parties who approached me have got justice from the state and Central governments,” Sathasivam told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

Asked about the verdict of the Supreme Court on women entry in Sabrimala and the manner in which the LDF government implemented it, the former Chief Justice of India said every government is bound to follow the verdict of the apex court.

“The matter is still sub-judice. If there are any aggrieved parties they can approach the Supreme Court seeking modification of the verdict,” he said. On the government’s implementation of the Sabarimala verdict, Sathasivam said he may be able to comment on it after he is totally relieved of the Governor’s post.

Sathasivam also chose to clear the air on the recent controversy over the Raj Bhavan rejecting the names of a few persons nominated by the LDF government to the Kerala University Syndicate.

“It is immaterial for the Governor to see whether the people nominated belong to one party or the other. If a person meets the eligibility conditions, he or she can be considered,” the Governor said. He added that the people who were nominated by him, in place of the LDF-backed nominees, were duly qualified.
On his intervention after campus violence in University College and the subsequent controversies involving the University of Kerala and PSC, Sathasivam said these were actions any Governor in office was expected to take as Chancellor.

Comments

