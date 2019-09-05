Home States Kerala

Kalamassery SI’s reply to CPM leader goes viral

Police rushed to the campus sensing a tense atmosphere. According to the police, they shifted the injured students to University Amenity Centre in a bid to stop the violence. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM Kalamassery area committee secretary VA Zakeer Hussain, an accused facing kidnapping charges, in a viral audio clipping, had called SI Amrut Rangan over the phone alleging that the officer behaved rudely with the SFI district president during a clash between students at Cusat on Wednesday.

Students under the SFI  banner had taken out a procession to celebrate its victory in Cusat students’ union elections on Tuesday. Some of them gatecrashed into the Onam celebrations organised by the BTech students at Sahara Hostel on the campus. This led to a clash between students.

Police rushed to the campus sensing a tense atmosphere. According to the police, they shifted the injured students to University Amenity Centre in a bid to stop the violence.  However, Zakeer alleged that the SI misbehaved and verbally abused the SFI district president after he disclosed his identity. The SI said he only shifted the SFI leader to the Amenity Centre to bring the situation under control. As the CPM leader continued to abuse him the SI retorted that he would act impartially and discharge his duty without fear or favour.

