Kerala HC admits plea against election of Dean Kuriakose
Sebastian submitted that the election expenses of Kuriakose exceeded the limit prescribed by the Election Commission during the Lok Sabha election.
Published: 05th September 2019 05:09 AM | Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:09 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday admitted the election petition filed by Romio Sebastian, CPM Idukki district secretariat member, challenging the election of UDF MP Dean Kuriakose from Idukki. The court also issued a notice to Kuriakose.
