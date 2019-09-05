Pioneering motivational speaker MC Winson laid to rest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MC Winson, founder chairman of World Leadership Foundation and one of the earliest motivational speakers in Kerala, passed away on Tuesday. Born in Ukken family in 1943 at Kodungallur, he became an accomplished trainer, mentor, powerful public speaker and motivational coach. He is survived by wife Thressiama Winson, daughters Linda and Julie, and sons-in-law Jacob Vadakel and Vino Jose.

He was an effective and efficient trainer, orator, public speaker, mentor and coach who offered individualised training. He conducted a number of programmes for the Kerala Forest Department.

Winson also participated in the famous Silva International Programme at Laredo, Texas in the US.