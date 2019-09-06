Assets case: Vigilance basks in cop’s suspension

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The suspension order against DySP V Hamsa issued by the state government on September 2 has come as a big victory for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau as the officer has been using his influence in the power corridors in Thiruvananthapuram to put his case file on the back burner.

Since April 2019, the Vigilance Department has been hotly pursuing the case against Thrissur District Crime Branch DySP Hamsa after allegations surfaced that the officer had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income through illegal means and misusing his official position.Though the investigation team sent a report to the state government on July 17 recommending his suspension from service, the report had not been considered till August.

The Vigilance Department finally convinced the state government about the need to place the officer under suspension as his misdeeds were causing irreparable damage to the image of the government and state police. A team led by Vigilance Special Cell DySP T U Sajeevan had to really sweat it out to collect evidence against Hamsa as the latter didn’t cooperate with the team.

Moreover, he refused to turn up before the Special Cell for giving his statement.“We have not stopped the probe against the officer. We have collected a few documents from his houses during our raids and the details need to be verified,” said Sajeevan.