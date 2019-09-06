Coimbatore terror alert: Surveillance tightened in Kerala during Onam season

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

With Onam celebrations at its peak across Kerala, intelligence agencies and the state police are on high alert following Coimbatore terror threat.

Even though, Kodungalloor native Abdul Raheem Kolliyil, who was picked up on suspicion of terror link and later released by Kerala Police after grilling him for more 48 hours, the coastal belt and busy areas in the state are still kept under surveillance.

According to a top official with Special Branch of Kerala Police, the security alert has not been withdrawn yet. "With Pakistan attempting to send terrorists for terror strike following the withdrawal of article 370 in Kashmir, coastal police and our officials are high alerts to thwart any attempts of terrorist using the coastal route to enter India.

We have already sounded alert to fishermen community to inform us about the presence of any suspicious vessels near the coast. Similarly, the people living in the coastal area are also have directed to report if any unfamiliar persons are found roaming in their locality," he said.

The Special Branch also have deployed persons in mufti at busy places. "Usually during Onam, we deploy our personnel at busy places to maintain law and order situation. However, this time more persons are deployed considering the security alert," he said.

Railway Protection Force and Kerala Police's Railway Police also have tightened security checks. Bomb squads and dog squads are deployed in all major Railway station in the state.

Meanwhile, police have dropped all investigation against Abdul Khader Raheem Kolliyil. "No evidence about in his links with terror organisation could be established during the interrogation.

We also verified his claims with the authorities in Bahrain. His mobile phone and Call Record Details (CDR) were also verified," an officer with Kochi City Police said.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody following information that he has links with six members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from the court hall on August 24. However, police did not register any case and decided to release him after interrogating him for 2 days.