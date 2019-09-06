Crime Branch lookout notice against national chief of nurses’ organisation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing allegations of financial misappropriation against United Nurses Association (UNA) national president Jasmin Sha and three fellow office-bearers has issued lookout notices against them. According to the notices published in various newspapers, the accused are holed out at various places. It requested the public to share any information pertaining to them with the police officers. Notices were served on Sha, Shobi Joseph, Nidhin Mohan and Jithu.

The allegation of financial misappropriation is being probed by a special team on the directive of the High Court. The allegation that Sha and other office bearers embezzled money from the official account of the outfit was first raised by Sibi Mukesh, a former office-bearer of the UNA. The Crime Branch probe was ordered based on Sibi’s complaint that an amount to the tune of Rs 3 crore was siphoned off from the official account.

UNA has been spearheading the agitations for better pay and working conditions for nurses. Sha’s wife arraigned Crime Branch has arraigned Sha’s wife as an accused in the case. The move came after the sleuths found out from the bank transaction details that Rs 55 lakh was transferred to the account of Sha’s wife Shabna. Shabna is a paramedical staff working in Qatar.

Sha cries foul

Responding to the developments, Sha in his Facebook post said he is in Qatar with his family.

He said the probe team has not summoned him for questioning so far. Sha accused the probe officer of acting like the spokesperson ofhospital managements and the trade union affiliated with the ruling party. “My petition to quash the case against me will come up before the High Court on September 18. I am always available and still lookout notices were issued. This is an immature act from the part of the investigating officer,” Sha wrote.