Government to give ‘Onakodi’ to flood-hit at camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to ensure a happy Onam for the several thousand people put up in relief camps, post the devastating flood. The Cabinet on Thursday decided to give ‘Onakodi’( festival clothes) to the inmates. The funds for the same will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. District Collectors have been entrusted with the follow-up action.

Also, the house warming of those homes built by the state government for the flood-affected will be held during Onam. Ministers in charge of districts and other people’s representatives will attend the ceremonies. The Cabinet also decided to give Onakodi to Scheduled Tribes, aged 60 years and above.