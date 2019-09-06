Kochi roads: Kerala HC initiates suo motu case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday initiated a suo motu case in relation to the bad condition of the Kochi city roads. The High Court initiated the case considering a letter issued by Justice Devan Ramachandran citing the poor condition of the roads. He stated that the situation is far worse than last year, with almost all arterial roads of Kochi being in a state of complete disrepair.

The Kaloor- Kadavanthra, Thammanam- Pulleppady, Thevara Ferry, Ponnurunni bridge, Ponnurunni- Chalikkavattom roads and stretches at Vyttila and Kundannoor are pathetic and unmotorable. The letter stated that accidents occur because of the potholes and craters, which become not visible during rain and because of poor street-lighting.

This causes misery to motorists and pedestrians and loss of precious fuel. The letter also pointed out that the roads freshly laid get destroyed in a month or even weeks, but the authorities concerned seem to be oblivious of this.