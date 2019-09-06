Milma milk to be costly by Rs 4, to come into effect on September 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The price of Milma milk will go up by Rs 4 per litre from September 21. The price hike will be applicable for all types of milk supplied by Milma. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Diary Development minister K Raju here on Friday.

Milma had demanded a hike of upto Rs 7 which was shot down by the government. The dairy farmers will now get 83.75 per cent of the price, thus giving them an additional Rs 3.35. Milma was planning to offer 80 per cent to farmers after the rate revision. However, the government decided on the higher percent which will benefit the dairy farmers.

The price of Milma milk was last increased in 2017 by Rs 4. Then the farmers got Rs 3.35 of the increased amount. The increase in milk price was pushed by Milma because of the increase in the price of cattle feed. The dairy farmers are also in severe financial crisis, especially those in flood-hit areas which prompted the government to go forward with the price hike.

