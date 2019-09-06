Home States Kerala

Non-banking fin cos, gold loan firms urge trade unions not to spoil investment climate

He said Muthoot Finance will have all backing of other companies in the industry in Kerala.

Published: 06th September 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Muthoot Group

Muthoot Group logo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the protest by the CITU-affiliated union continuing to disrupt the functioning of Muthoot Finance branches in the state, other non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and gold loan companies on Thursday urged the trade unions to not spoil the investment climate in the state when its economy was facing challenging times due to the severe flood in the last two years.

Kurien C George, vice-chairman of the Association of Gold Loan Companies India (AGLCI), and Thomas George Muthoot, chairman of the Association of Non-Banking Finance Companies Kerala (ANBFCK), told reporters here that the industry was “deeply concerned” over the developments in Muthoot Finance, which have severely hit the business of the company. “When 99 per cent of the employees are ready to work, they are being obstructed by unruly elements from outside,” said Kurien George. 

He said Muthoot Finance will have all backing of other companies in the industry in Kerala. Thomas George Muthoot pointed out that the industry provides direct employment to over 40,000 in Kerala and another 1,60,000 indirectly. “The gold loan companies and NBFCs were started as small enterprises with five-six people some 40 years back. We provide last-mile reach with our branches in the remotest parts, where banks are reluctant to start their branches,” he said.

The AGLCI said their income-generating loans have benefited over 18 lakh families, helping them supplement their incomes and upgrading their business skills. On allegations regarding lack of proper salary scale and wage hikes, Kurien said all its member companies were being strictly regulated by various regulatory bodies with regular audits of their business practices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold loan firms NBFC Muthoot Finance
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp