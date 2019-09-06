Home States Kerala

Onam celebration lands students in legal soup

Onam celebrations organised by a group of students of Peringamala Iqbal College went overboard resulting in law and order disruption.

Published: 06th September 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam celebrations organised by a group of students of Peringamala Iqbal College went overboard resulting in law and order disruption. The celebrations, which were attended by 100-plus students on Wednesday, disrupted traffic, created unruly scenes outside the campus and resulted in a road accident where a mother and her teenaged son sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle that was part of the motorcade of students.

Palode police said the incident happened after a group of students took to the streets to celebrate Onam in their own way. Palode station SHO C K Manoj said the group took out a vehicle rally to a point two kilometres away from the college and disrupted traffic along the entire stretch.

Later, in the evening, they assembled outside the college and created unruly scenes following which two people sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle. The police have booked 100-odd students for rioting, reckless driving and traffic obstruction. As visuals of the celebrations went viral on social media, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel called for enforcing the government circular regulating students’ celebrations.  

One arrested
Muhsin, 21, of P V House in Chithara village and student of the college was arrested by Palode police in connection with the incident.

No lessons learnt
During a similar Onam celebration on the campus of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram in 2015, a 21-year-old student died after being hit by a jeep that was part of the vehicle rally. Another student Amita Shankar lost her life on the same campus in 2002 after she was rammed by a bike.

