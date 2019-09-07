Home States Kerala

BJP enrolls over 10 lakh new members in Kerala, says Sreedharan Pillai

While 6.25 lakh people gained membership through the 'missed call' drive, over four lakh people received the membership by filling application forms.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 10 lakh people have joined the BJP in Kerala, taking the total number of members in the saffron party to 25 lakh.

The party has enrolled more than 10 lakh new members during the first phase of its membership drive that came to a close on August 30, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said in a statement.

Among the 10 lakh new entrants, one lakh had joined the BJP on their own without waiting for the party leaders and workers to approach them as part of the campaign.

While 6.25 lakh people gained membership through the 'missed call' drive, over four lakh people received the membership by filling application forms.

"With 10 lakh new members, the total number of members has increased from the existing 15 lakh to over 25 lakh now," he said.

The saffron party leader claimed that the membership campaign had received good response from the people belonging to minority, backward and Dalit communities and other marginalised groups.

Several prominent personalities including the grandson of Bafakhy Thangal, one of the founding leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League and former vice-chancellor of Calicut University, had joined the BJP during the period, he said.

The 'flow' of people from various walks of life to the saffron party was an indication of the changing mindset of the Keralites, he added.

A large number of people, who have newly joined BJP, had once actively worked with the ruling CPI(M) or the opposition Congress.

"The membership campaign has indicated that the BJP would be able to break the agendas set by both the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Both the fronts are trying to make political gains by instilling fear in the minds of minorities about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar," the BJP leader alleged.

Pillai also said his party would soon publish the list of the left and minority leaders who had joined the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Kerala Sreedharan Pillai
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp