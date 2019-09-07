‘Set up police outpost outside Kuttippuram engg college’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the frequent clashes between student groups at MES Engineering College in Kuttippuram, the High Court has directed the Malappuram district police chief to establish a police outpost in front of the college to ensure peace on the campus.

Fifty-nine cases were registered in connection with clashes on the college premises in the past five years. Eleven cases have been registered so far this year.

The court issued the order based on a request from Public prosecutor C S Hrithwik to issue a directive to the Malappuram police chief to maintain law and order on the college premises by establishing a police outpost.

Justice B Sudheendra Kumar, while granting anticipatory bail to nine students involved in clashes, said the police shall be at liberty to enter the premises without waiting for the principal’s nod in case of necessity. The district police chief should ensure he receives periodic intelligence report with regard to the law and order situation inside the premises. Whenever it appears the peaceful atmosphere on the campus is likely to be disturbed, the police shall take effective measures to prevent untoward incidents even by entering the premises, the court ordered.

The court directed that if the principal or management feels that issuance of a direction to all students, who are not day scholars, to stay in the hostels is necessary to avoid frequent clashes, the principal shall have every right to do so.