Two accused in Kerala PSC exam fraud surrender before court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two accused in the PSC examination fraud, PP Pranav and Safeer, surrendered before the CJM court here on Saturday. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Pranav was the second rank holder in the examination for civil police officer recruitments conducted by the PSC. He, along with R Sivarenjith and AN Naseem, were found to have cleared the examination through malpractice.

According to the police, Safeer, along with Gokul, helped the three by sending the answers through SMS. They took the question paper from the University College, an examination centre, to the nearby Sanskrit College and found out the answers with the help of internet. Gokul, who is now a police officer, is under suspension. He had earlier surrendered before the court.

Sivarenjith, Pranav and Naseem had secured first, second and 21st ranks in the examination respectively. According to the police, Pranav was the mastermind of the fraud.

The malpractice came to light after Sivarenjith and Naseem, both University College students and SFI leaders were arrested by the police for stabbing a student in the campus. The Crime Branch is probing the case on examination malpractice which sullied the credibility of the PSC.