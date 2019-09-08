Award for TNIE lensman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Sanesh, senior news photographer, The New Indian Express, Kochi, bagged the best picture award at the ‘Wet Frames’ photo exhibition organised by the Ernakulam Press Club and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi in association with the Indian Oil Corporation. He was presented with the award by former CPM district chief P Rajeev at the function held at the Rajeev Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra here on Saturday.The expo, which had as its theme ‘Kerala Floods - through the eyes of photojournalists in Kochi’, was staged at the Durbar Hall here from August 19-21.