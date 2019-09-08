Governor Arif Mohammed Khan pays visit to LK Advani

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited senior BJP leader LK Advani in a private resort at Mararikulam near here on Saturday. He was received at the resort by Advani along with his daughter Prathibha. On his way back to Thiruvananthapuram, he interacted with the public at Ambalappuzha.



When he stopped at Ambalappuzha, people gathered around the vehicle. A boy wearing a mask also approached the Governor and his mother explained about his treatment. Khan asked them to visit him at the Raj Bhavan.