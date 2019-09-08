Governor Arif Mohammed Khan pays visit to LK Advani

ALAPPUZHA: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited senior BJP leader LK Advani in a private resort at Mararikulam near here on Saturday. He was received at the resort by Advani along with his daughter Prathibha. On his way back to Thiruvananthapuram, he interacted with the public at Ambalappuzha.
When he stopped at Ambalappuzha, people gathered around the vehicle. A boy wearing a mask also approached the Governor and his mother explained about his treatment. Khan asked them to visit him at the Raj Bhavan.
ALAPPUZHA: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited senior BJP leader LK Advani in a private resort at Mararikulam near here on Saturday. He was received at the resort by Advani along with his daughter Prathibha. On his way back to Thiruvananthapuram, he interacted with the public at Ambalappuzha.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for three-nation tour
Heavy rains cut off Bhamragad from Gadchiroli headquarters in Maharashtra
Modi Government scraped section 370 due to firm determination: Rajnath
Trinamool organises protest rallies, 'vows' to oppose NRC in Bengal
Belly dancers come to 'rescue' Pakistan's ailing economy
Third Republican candidate enters US 2020 Presidential election race against Donald Trump