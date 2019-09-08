Home States Kerala

Govt to explore feasibility of giving PSC exam in Malayalam

Though Malayalam questions are included in certain recruitment tests, question papers are not available in the state’s official language.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when an indefinite fast is going on in front of the Public Service Commission (PSC) office demanding that candidates be allowed to write PSC exams in Malayalam, the government has decided to check with PSC about the feasibility of providing question papers in Malayalam.

Members of the Aikya Malayala Prasthanam have been on a hunger strike in front of the PSC office demanding that question papers for recruitment tests be made available in Malayalam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the government decision to hold talks with PSC when the issue came up during a high-level meeting of official languages committee. Earlier, the committee had urged PSC to make question papers available in Malayalam.

Though Malayalam questions are included in certain recruitment tests, question papers are not available in the state’s official language. This has been creating difficulties for those who have studied in Malayalam medium, the panel pointed out.

Comments

