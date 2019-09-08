No respite to KC(M) infighting; Joseph faction to stay off from joint campaigning

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even after the election work for Pala by-election gathered momentum, it appears that the warring Kerala Congress (M) factions refuse to put their guns down. In response to the ‘Pratichchaya’ article depicting PJ Joseph in a bad light and the insult faced by him in the UDF convention in Pala, Joseph faction leaders have decided not to join Jose faction members in the campaign of UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel.

While Joseph himself announced the decision, Jose faction leaders decided to exercise restraint to avoid any backlash in the election. According to Joseph faction leaders, they would convene parallel meetings as part of campaigning for the UDF candidate. They are of the view that there was an organised attempt to abuse and insult Joseph by a section of Jose faction members.

But, Jose K Mani played down the developments. “The entire leaders and workers are working unitedly for the victory of the UDF candidate and hence there isn’t any space for controversies right now,” Jose said. Meanwhile, Roshy Augustine, MLA, a confidant of Jose K Mani, said the UDF would definitely try to ensure the support of all in the by-election. “As to whether the decision announced by the Joseph group forms part of his political stand is yet to be known,” he said.

Pineapple symbol for UDF candidate

Kottayam: Jose Tom Pulikkunnel, who lost the official election symbol of KC(M) in the feud between Jose K Mani and P J Joseph, will contest in the election on ‘pineapple’ symbol. Jose expressed satisfaction over the EC’s decision, stating it is the symbol of farmers. This is the first time that a KC(M) candidate is contesting without the party’s official symbol in Pala.