PSC fraud: Two accused surrender before court

Crime Branch seeks the court’s permission to subject all accused to polygraph test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PP Pranav and Safeer, two accused in the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination fraud, surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here on Saturday. They were remanded to judicial custody till September 20.

The Crime Branch, on Saturday, sought the court’s permission to subject all the accused to polygraph test. The court will take a decision only after Onam holidays.     

Pranav was ranked second in civil police officer recruitment examination conducted by the PSC. He is also the second accused in the case. Pranav, along with R  Sivarenjith and A N Naseem, were found to have cleared the examination through malpractice.

According to the police, the fourth accused Safeer, along with Gokul, helped the three by sending the answers through SMSes.

They took the question paper from the University College, an examination centre, to the nearby Sanskrit College and found out the answers on the internet. Gokul, a civil police officer, has been placed under suspension. He had earlier surrendered before the court.

Sivarenjith, Pranav and Naseem had secured first, second and 21st ranks, in the examination, respectively. According to the police, Pranav was the mastermind of the fraud.

Allegations of malpractice surfaced after Sivarenjith and Naseem, both University College students and SFI leaders, were arrested by the police for stabbing a student on the campus. The Crime Branch is probing the case on examination malpractice which sullied the credibility of the PSC.

