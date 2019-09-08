Home States Kerala

Two male nurses suspended for unethical behaviour

As the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Medical College superintendent found merit in the complaint, the GMC principal decided to suspend them. 

Published: 08th September 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two male nurses of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, who were suspected of defrauding patients for some time were finally caught red-handed. The nurses, R Shameer and Bipin S Lal, were suspended pending inquiry on Saturday for cheating patients. The Medical College Police took the nurses into custody.

“They were supposed to have prescribed medicines on their own for a patient admitted to the neurosurgery unit. The bystander was under the impression that it was prescribed by the doctor. He purchased medicines worth Rs 10,000 from a private drug store. The medicines that were not needed for treatment were later returned by the nurses to the store and they pocketed the cash,” said an officer of MCH.

As the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Medical College superintendent found merit in the complaint, the GMC principal decided to suspend them.  According to Medical College police SI Arun, “They prescribe medicines on their own. When a bystander hands over the medicines, they demand the bill also. Later, they approach the store and return the medicines and pocket the cash. We suspect that similar incidents might have happened before. But thanks to an accident case, they were caught red-handed,” said Arun.

“It was Vipin, a native of Kottavila, who filed the complaint. He pointed out that his mother Baby who suffered an accident at Sreekaryam on Thursday had to be admitted to MCH. For claiming the accident insurance, the bill of medicines also had to be produced. It was when they approached the drug store that the incident came to light. Through CCTV footage he identified the nurses also,” he added.

Meanwhile, similar incidents had also taken place at the Medical College where stents and other medical and surgical equipment were returned to the medical store and some attenders and nurses pocketed the cash. There are also allegations that some attenders steal valuables from bodies when they are shifted to the mortuary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp