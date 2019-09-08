UAE court quashes cheque bounce case against NDA Kerala convenor Thushar Vellapally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president and National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Kerala convenor Thushar Vellapally, the Ajman Court in UAE quashed the criminal proceedings against him citing lack of evidence.

The court while registering its doubts on the documents submitted by Dubai-based young entrepreneur Nazil Abdullah, also said that the evidence was not enough to frame charges against Thushar. The court also released the passport of Thushar, which it had withheld for restricting his movement.

It was on August 22 that Thushar was arrested in Ajman, UAE in connection with the cheque-bounce case. He was later released on bail. Though an effort was made for an out-of-the-court settlement in the case, it got dropped midway after voice clips of Nazil went viral, which pointed towards a possible conspiracy angle against the leader.

Commenting on the verdict, Thushar said that justice prevailed and expressed gratitude on the intervention of UAE administration, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and NRI businessman MA Yusuff Ali.