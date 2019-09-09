Home States Kerala

Congress bid to resolve impasse in KC(M) ranks  

 He said that the differences of opinion between the two leaders were almost sorted out. 

Published: 09th September 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. (File Photo | Melton Antony/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress leaders ranging from party president Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala took initiative and spoke to both Jose K Mani and PJ Joseph to iron out the differences between the two sections.

“I have spoken to Jose K Mani and apprised him that the article in the party mouthpiece was not in a good taste and also the manner in which P J Joseph was treated at the inauguration venue was also not good. I have also informed Joseph on what transpired between me and Jose,” Mullappally said. He said that the differences of opinion between the two leaders were almost sorted out. 

“The UDF has only one aim and that is to win the Pala seat with a huge margin. We have constituted effective managers for booth committee’s and the UDF machinery is working like a well-oiled machine,” Mullappally told Express.

Chennithala had earlier spoken to both the leaders and said that victory with a clear margin is the primary concern and small differences should be kept aside for the larger interests of the front. Oommen Chandy has also played a pivotal role apprising both Jose K Mani and P J Joseph of the losses the front will have to suffer if they continue to be at loggerheads. 

