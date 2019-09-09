Home States Kerala

CPM wants govt to apply brakes on stringent Motor Vehicles Act

The CPM is of the opinion that hefty fines for violation is unscientific. Kodiyeri said it could prove counter productive.

Traffic policemen stop a motorist driving in the wrong lane as the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force.

Traffic policemen stop a motorist driving in the wrong lane as the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a strong exception to imposing hefty fines, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has requested the government to conduct a detailed study on the legal aspects of the amended Motor Vehicles Act and asked whether its implementation could be postponed temporarily.

The CPM is of the opinion that hefty fines for violation is unscientific. Kodiyeri said it could prove counterproductive. He said the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh governments had set aside the amendments and are moving the Supreme court against them. He said the CPM has asked the Kerala Government to act in a similar manner. 

CPM feels proper homework not done

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said: “If a fine of Rs 10,000 is charged on a motorist, he’ll try to pay Rs 5,000 to the policemen concerned and the money won’t be accounted.” He said the motor workers union affiliated to the CITU had approached the CPM regarding the amendment. There is a feeling within the party that proper homework was not done before implementing the order.

The CPM feels that the amended Act will turn people against the state government. The party believes the Centre is coming up with several laws which are not practical and cannot be implemented. With traffic blocks and poor roads leading to traffic snarls, people are turning against the CPM. It is in this context that the party state secretary has come out against the amendments.

