Kerala

Maradu case: Evict residents of 450 flats in 10 days, govt orders municipality 

The municipality has been asked to invite a short tender to select a suitable agency for the safe and secure demolition of the buildings which is expected to cost `30 crore.

Published: 09th September 2019 04:44 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four days after the Supreme Court asked the state to demolish the five apartment complexes at Maradu for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, the Kerala Government directed the Maradu municipality to evict residents of the 450 flats within 10 days.

An order issued by Deputy Secretary Saji Kumar on Saturday said: “Take urgent action to evacuate the inhabitants in the buildings mentioned in the order and rehabilitate them in coordination with the district collector of Ernakulam.”

The municipality has been asked to invite a short tender to select a suitable agency for the safe and secure demolition of the buildings which is expected to cost Rs 30 crore. The government has promised the municipality all assistance to implement the Supreme Court order.

The government also warned disciplinary action against the Maradu municipality, the implementing agency, if it failed to carry out the eviction drive. By issuing the order, the government seems to be making a face-saving move and escape the wrath of SC.

Considering that the state chief secretary has been asked to appear in person before the apex court on September 23, the government directed the municipal secretary to furnish a detailed report by September 18. 

TAGS
Maradu Supreme Court Coastal Regulation Zone
